Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

