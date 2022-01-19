Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XEL. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

