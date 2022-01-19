Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st.

XHR opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,064,000 after buying an additional 281,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,175,000 after purchasing an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

