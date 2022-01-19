Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XENE. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 916,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

