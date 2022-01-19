XPAC Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 26th (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

XPAC Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:XPAXU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 26th. XPAC Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

XPAXU stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. XPAC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,864,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,915,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,949,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,949,000.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.