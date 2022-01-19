Xponential Fitness Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 19th (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness’ (NYSE:XPOF) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Xponential Fitness had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of Xponential Fitness’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPOF. Raymond James raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

XPOF stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.96.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. Analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,393,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $1,037,000.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

