XSGD Market Capitalization Hits $195.73 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $195.73 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00065455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.55 or 0.07394139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,851.80 or 1.00065774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00066310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007628 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 288,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 276,593,371 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

