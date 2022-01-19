Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 3,690.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 104,711.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $482.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.73.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $103,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $725,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,179. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

