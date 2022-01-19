Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Down 38.9% in December

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 550,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,531,928. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

