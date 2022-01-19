Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report $13.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.90 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $46.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $108.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Yatra Online by 41.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 89.6% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 754,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

