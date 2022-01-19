YIELD App (YLD) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $50.00 million and approximately $730,636.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00052266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 141,076,553 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

