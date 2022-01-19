YIELD App (YLD) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $50.00 million and approximately $730,636.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001037 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00052266 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006938 BTC.
YIELD App Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “
YIELD App Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.
