Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after buying an additional 1,793,580 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $65,811,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 18.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,866 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.