Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Shares of YMTX opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 605.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

