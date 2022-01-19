Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report $12.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $12.73 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $11.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $52.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.39 billion to $52.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.90 billion to $56.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cisco Systems.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.
In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 463.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 49,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,870 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 228,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. 1,199,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,647,971. The firm has a market cap of $249.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
