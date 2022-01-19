Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to announce sales of $185.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $190.08 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $179.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $657.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $662.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $800.39 million, with estimates ranging from $786.70 million to $809.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 282,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 301,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

