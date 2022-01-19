Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. SLR Investment reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

SLRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

