Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will report $54.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $155.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $163.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $316.23 million, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $336.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,935. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.37.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zai Lab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,962,000 after acquiring an additional 145,394 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

