Zacks: Analysts Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of -117.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after buying an additional 116,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

