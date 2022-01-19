Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Lumos Pharma reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.16.

LUMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

