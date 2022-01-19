Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.14). Orion Group posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 319.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 623,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 474,607 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $3.56 on Friday. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

