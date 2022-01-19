Zacks: Analysts Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.60. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SIGI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,762. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $91.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 54,937 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,040,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,460,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

