Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report sales of $1.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.54 million. Aravive reported sales of $5.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $8.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million.

Shares of ARAV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,072. Aravive has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Aravive in the third quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aravive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aravive by 128.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Aravive by 204.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the period. 22.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

