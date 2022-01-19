Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

FCF stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,671 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.