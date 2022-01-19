Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Announce $1.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to announce $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $2.35. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $24,027,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 201,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

