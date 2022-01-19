Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report ($1.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.20). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 66.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,543. H&R Block has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.