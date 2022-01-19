Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

