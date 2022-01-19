Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. Rattler Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 171.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 50,858 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 607.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 63.5% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,423 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 201.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 306,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

RTLR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 210,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,030. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 3.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.