Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover REE Automotive.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:REE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. 30,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,557. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

