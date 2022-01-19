Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Regions Financial reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.66.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,334,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.