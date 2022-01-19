Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.08 Million

Brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post $63.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the lowest is $56.44 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $29.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.07 million to $218.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $296.46 million, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $326.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $163,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock remained flat at $$13.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $671.05 million, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

