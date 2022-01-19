Zacks: Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Getty Realty posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GTY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.71%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.