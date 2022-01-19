Zacks: Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.05 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.