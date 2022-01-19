Zacks: Brokerages Expect Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOCL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE LOCL opened at $5.06 on Friday. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

