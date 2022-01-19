Zacks: Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. RingCentral posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.41.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,825,106 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after buying an additional 386,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,274,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.37. 15,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,281. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. RingCentral has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.71 and a 200 day moving average of $232.11.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

