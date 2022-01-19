Zacks: Brokerages Expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.62. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $217,552,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

