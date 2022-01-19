Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) will announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 13,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,465.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 538,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,716.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

