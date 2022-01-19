Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Sell

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $134.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Corp grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,564,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 75,777 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $10,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 637,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $2,525,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

