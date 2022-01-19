Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Hold

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Get Subaru alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUJHY. UBS Group raised shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

FUJHY opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subaru (FUJHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.