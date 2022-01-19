Zacks Investment Research Lowers Torrid (NYSE:CURV) to Sell

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:CURV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 584,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02. Torrid has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Torrid will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

