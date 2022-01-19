Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) to “Buy”

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Maxim Group cut First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.65. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.48). As a group, research analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWBI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

