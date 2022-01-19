Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) to Buy

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

HIPO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company.

Shares of HIPO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. 2,723,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,979. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07. Hippo has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hippo will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Richard Mccathron purchased 27,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Assaf Wand purchased 40,650 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hippo by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter worth about $11,232,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

