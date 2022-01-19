Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.33 ($119.70).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA:ZAL opened at €66.22 ($75.25) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($56.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €84.79.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.