ZClassic Price Down 9.8% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. ZClassic has a market cap of $949,221.36 and $5,214.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.18 or 0.00308875 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00086203 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00120047 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002907 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

