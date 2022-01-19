Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $271,629.43 and approximately $26,408.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

