Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

