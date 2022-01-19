ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Down 29.6% in December

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 456,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. ZK International Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

