Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZURVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.