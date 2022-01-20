$0.02 EPS Expected for Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million.

BROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

