-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter.

COCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran bought 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,667.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COCO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.93. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

