-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). IMV reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

IMV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.75 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

NASDAQ IMV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,078. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in IMV by 45.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IMV by 119.0% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

